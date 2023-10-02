IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRIX is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IRIX is $3.88, which is $3.96 above the current price. The public float for IRIX is 12.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRIX on October 02, 2023 was 42.99K shares.

IRIX) stock’s latest price update

IRIDEX Corp. (NASDAQ: IRIX)’s stock price has soared by 22.71 in relation to previous closing price of 2.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Philip Taylor – Gilmartin Group David Bruce – President, CEO & Director Fuad Ahmad – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Scott Henry – ROTH Capital Partners Thomas Stephan – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 IRIDEX Earnings Conference Call.

IRIX’s Market Performance

IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX) has experienced a 15.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 53.01% rise in the past month, and a 17.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.69% for IRIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.57% for IRIX’s stock, with a 20.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IRIX Trading at 37.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +53.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRIX rose by +15.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, IRIDEX Corp. saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.24 for the present operating margin

+44.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRIDEX Corp. stands at -13.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.11. Equity return is now at value -47.27, with -18.82 for asset returns.

Based on IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.31. Total debt to assets is 4.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IRIDEX Corp. (IRIX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.