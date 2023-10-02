Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (IPG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The average price predicted for Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (IPG) by analysts is $38.18, which is $10.89 above the current market price. The public float for IPG is 383.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of IPG was 4.33M shares.

IPG) stock’s latest price update

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 28.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Interpublic’s (IPG) increasingly diverse workforce gives the company a key competitive edge.

IPG’s Market Performance

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (IPG) has experienced a -0.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.94% drop in the past month, and a -25.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for IPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for IPG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPG Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.48. In addition, Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. saw -13.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Equity return is now at value 26.41, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (IPG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.