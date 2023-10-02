International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) is 65.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBM is 0.84.

The average price recommended by analysts for International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is $147.47, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for IBM is 910.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On October 02, 2023, IBM’s average trading volume was 3.98M shares.

IBM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 141.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-30 that Japan’s chip venture Rapidus plans to manufacture 2nm logic chips through a licensing agreement with IBM in late 2022. Rapidus aims to set up a prototype production line for 2nm semiconductors by the first half of 2025. The partnership between Rapidus and IBM has the potential to impact the semiconductor industry and revitalize Japan’s semiconductor manufacturing industry.

IBM’s Market Performance

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has experienced a -4.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.47% drop in the past month, and a 4.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for IBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for IBM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $188 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBM Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.22. In addition, International Business Machines Corp. saw -0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corp., valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Del Bene Robert F, the VP, Controller of International Business Machines Corp., sale 3,000 shares at $148.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Del Bene Robert F is holding 14,553 shares at $445,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Equity return is now at value 10.43, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.