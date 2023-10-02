Halliburton Co. (HAL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Halliburton Co. (HAL) by analysts is $48.00, which is $7.5 above the current market price. The public float for HAL is 895.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of HAL was 7.53M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

HAL) stock’s latest price update

Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL)’s stock price has plunge by -3.09relation to previous closing price of 41.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that Energy stocks are heating up and it’s time to consider which ones are the best to buy. It was only a matter of time before the price of oil surged above $90 a barrel.

HAL’s Market Performance

Halliburton Co. (HAL) has seen a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.09% gain in the past month and a 22.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for HAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for HAL’s stock, with a 12.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.32. In addition, Halliburton Co. saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Jones Myrtle L, who sale 16,800 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Jones Myrtle L now owns 42,126 shares of Halliburton Co., valued at $722,400 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Jill D., the SVP Internal Assurance Svcs. of Halliburton Co., sale 13,103 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Sharp Jill D. is holding 45,078 shares at $563,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Co. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 31.11, with 10.58 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Co. (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Halliburton Co. (HAL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.