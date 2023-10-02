Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has increased by 1.46 when compared to last closing price of 8.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Haleon’s share price has slumped, but its performance is relatively better compared to its consumer staples peers and the recent listing Kenvue. HLN has delivered solid results with organic revenue growth, increased operating profits, and raised revenue forecasts for FY2023. The company is optimizing its portfolio, divesting the Lamisil brand, reducing debt, and generating strong cash flow. Power brands are driving performance.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HLN is at 0.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HLN is $8.94, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for HLN is 4.62B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for HLN on October 02, 2023 was 4.04M shares.

HLN’s Market Performance

HLN’s stock has seen a 2.21% increase for the week, with a 0.24% rise in the past month and a -0.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for Haleon plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for HLN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.01% for the last 200 days.

HLN Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLN rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Haleon plc ADR saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Haleon plc ADR (HLN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.