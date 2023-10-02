Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (OMAB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (NASDAQ: OMAB)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.52 in comparison to its previous close of 95.00, however, the company has experienced a -8.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Momentum stocks have been surprisingly strong performers over the years. It can seem counterintuitive at first.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (NASDAQ: OMAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OMAB is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OMAB is $1783.77, which is $13.99 above the current market price. The public float for OMAB is 42.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for OMAB on October 02, 2023 was 42.68K shares.

OMAB’s Market Performance

OMAB’s stock has seen a -8.90% decrease for the week, with a -8.51% drop in the past month and a 2.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.72% for OMAB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMAB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMAB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OMAB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $76 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMAB Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMAB fell by -8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.93. In addition, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR saw 40.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.81 for the present operating margin

+56.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR stands at +32.69. The total capital return value is set at 31.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 67.79, with 20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (OMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 124.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.39. Total debt to assets is 45.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B de C.V. ADR (OMAB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.