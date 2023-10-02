Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has seen a 0.73% increase in the past week, with a -3.79% drop in the past month, and a -9.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for GT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.61% for GT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?
, and the 36-month beta value for GT is at 1.80.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
The public float for GT is 281.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume for GT on October 02, 2023 was 3.73M shares.
GT) stock’s latest price update
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT)’s stock price has soared by 2.14 in relation to previous closing price of 12.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. GT, +0.25% said Thursday that a fire at a factory in Poland will impact its sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa by $20 million to $25 million in the third quarter and $10 million to $15 million in the fourth quarter. An Aug. 20 fire in the Debica, Poland, factory “significantly” damaged a portion of the tire-curing area and caused the temporary shutdown of the tire-making factory.
Analysts’ Opinion of GT
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $17 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.
GT Trading at -7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.12% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw 22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for GT
Equity return is now at value -7.18, with -1.61 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.