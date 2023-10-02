Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) is $14.21, which is $3.35 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 893.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFI on October 02, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) has decreased by -0.28 when compared to last closing price of 10.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that Gold Fields is a major gold miner with operations across six countries. It has nine operational mines and two projects in its pipeline. The company carries a solid balance sheet, its profitability is above average, and it pays dividends with adequate yield. Estimating GFI`s NAV with the spot price of $1500/oz, the current share price offers a considerable margin of safety at 46%.

GFI’s Market Performance

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has seen a -10.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.65% decline in the past month and a -21.48% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for GFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.55% for GFI’s stock, with a -16.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFI Trading at -15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, Gold Fields Ltd ADR saw 4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Equity return is now at value 15.74, with 8.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.