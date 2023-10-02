Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) has decreased by -43.38 when compared to last closing price of 3.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -36.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that Glimpse (NASDAQ: VRAR ) stock is falling hard on Friday following the release of the virtual reality ( VR ) and augmented reality ( AR ) company’s earnings report. The bad news for Glimpse stock comes from its revenue of $2.9 million for the current quarter.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) is $5.50, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for VRAR is 9.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRAR on October 02, 2023 was 80.41K shares.

VRAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has seen a -36.55% decrease in the past week, with a -43.21% drop in the past month, and a -48.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for VRAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.27% for VRAR’s stock, with a -51.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRAR Trading at -42.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -43.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAR fell by -36.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0610. In addition, Glimpse Group Inc saw -39.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAR starting from Amen Lemuel, who purchase 28,189 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Dec 27. After this action, Amen Lemuel now owns 100,000 shares of Glimpse Group Inc, valued at $77,520 using the latest closing price.

Amen Lemuel, the Director of Glimpse Group Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Amen Lemuel is holding 71,811 shares at $32,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.90 for the present operating margin

+82.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glimpse Group Inc stands at -82.09. The total capital return value is set at -55.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.18. Equity return is now at value -142.67, with -91.15 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Glimpse Group Inc (VRAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.