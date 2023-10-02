Gevo Inc (GEVO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gevo Inc (GEVO) is $4.44, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for GEVO is 228.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEVO on October 02, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

GEVO) stock’s latest price update

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.46 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Gevo Inc.’s share price has dropped over 40% in the last year, indicating market realization of the company’s lack of positive net income. Gevo operates in three segments, offering a diverse range of renewable products, positioning itself as a player in the renewable fuels sector. The company faces financial challenges, including share dilution and limited cash supply, which may impact its ability to scale up operations and achieve profitability.

GEVO’s Market Performance

GEVO’s stock has fallen by -8.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.12% and a quarterly drop of -27.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.36% for Gevo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.86% for GEVO’s stock, with a -28.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEVO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEVO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GEVO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $2 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEVO Trading at -21.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEVO fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2820. In addition, Gevo Inc saw -40.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEVO starting from Gruber Patrick R., who sale 171,549 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gruber Patrick R. now owns 2,963,646 shares of Gevo Inc, valued at $236,395 using the latest closing price.

Cesarek Timothy J, the Chief Commercial Officer of Gevo Inc, sale 92,243 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Cesarek Timothy J is holding 946,304 shares at $126,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6590.47 for the present operating margin

-1702.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gevo Inc stands at -8341.02. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.98. Equity return is now at value -16.23, with -13.97 for asset returns.

Based on Gevo Inc (GEVO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.32. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gevo Inc (GEVO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.