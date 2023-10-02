Geo Group Inc. (GEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Geo Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has surged by 3.41 when compared to previous closing price of 7.91, but the company has seen a 7.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that Markets were mixed on Wednesday, but small-cap stocks did well. Hayward will become part of the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Geo Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is above average at 8.88x. The 36-month beta value for GEO is also noteworthy at 0.65.

The average price estimated by analysts for GEO is $14.17, which is $6.49 above than the current price. The public float for GEO is 119.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.89% of that float. The average trading volume of GEO on October 02, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Geo Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a 7.92% increase in the past week, with a 11.75% rise in the past month, and a 14.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for GEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.96% for GEO’s stock, with a -3.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GEO Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Geo Group Inc. saw -25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 12. After this action, KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL now owns 17,896 shares of Geo Group Inc., valued at $36,013 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of Geo Group Inc., sale 12,837 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Black James H. is holding 0 shares at $107,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Equity return is now at value 9.89, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Geo Group Inc. (GEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.