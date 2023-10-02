Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 16.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genius Group Ltd (GNS) by analysts is $5.07, The public float for GNS is 16.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of GNS was 9.90M shares.

GNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) has decreased by -11.65 when compared to last closing price of 0.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Rising on the optimism of a transitioning education technology (edtech) landscape, shares of Genius Group (NYSEMKT: GNS ) popped sharply higher on a joint venture (JV) deal with Groove Digital, a leading education-focused Software as a Service (SaaS) enterprise. Together, the two entities aim to deliver artificial intelligence-powered tools for the academic community.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS’s stock has fallen by -17.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.19% and a quarterly rise of 17.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.15% for Genius Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.44% for GNS’s stock, with a -50.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GNS Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -17.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0104. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw 150.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Ltd stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19.

Based on Genius Group Ltd (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.