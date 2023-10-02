Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLMD is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GLMD is 3.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLMD on October 02, 2023 was 285.64K shares.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD)’s stock price has dropped by -6.42 in relation to previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-13 that Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD ) stock is on the move Thursday after the company priced a public offering of its shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals intends to offer up 6,578,947 shares of GLMD stock at a price of $2.28 per share.

GLMD’s Market Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has experienced a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.37% drop in the past month, and a -80.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for GLMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.61% for GLMD’s stock, with a -88.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GLMD Trading at -31.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -34.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6889. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw -92.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

Equity return is now at value -73.00, with -61.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.