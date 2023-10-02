FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FVCBankcorp Inc (NASDAQ: FVCB)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.30 in comparison to its previous close of 11.72, however, the company has experienced a 12.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-25 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for FVCBankcorp (FVCB) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

FVCBankcorp Inc (NASDAQ: FVCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB) by analysts is $13.00, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for FVCB is 14.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FVCB was 24.44K shares.

FVCB’s Market Performance

FVCB’s stock has seen a 12.47% increase for the week, with a 5.43% rise in the past month and a 18.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for FVCBankcorp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.52% for FVCB’s stock, with a 6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVCB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FVCB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FVCB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on December 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FVCB Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVCB rose by +12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, FVCBankcorp Inc saw -16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FVCB starting from Wills Phillip R. III, who sale 9,641 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Sep 21. After this action, Wills Phillip R. III now owns 98,256 shares of FVCBankcorp Inc, valued at $108,693 using the latest closing price.

Wills Phillip R. III, the Director of FVCBankcorp Inc, sale 9,641 shares at $11.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Wills Phillip R. III is holding 107,897 shares at $109,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FVCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.24 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FVCBankcorp Inc stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.65. Equity return is now at value 8.22, with 0.72 for asset returns.

Based on FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB), the company’s capital structure generated 145.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.31. Total debt to assets is 12.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, FVCBankcorp Inc (FVCB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.