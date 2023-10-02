Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) is above average at 25.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is $47.77, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for FCX is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FCX on October 02, 2023 was 10.24M shares.

FCX) stock’s latest price update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 37.33. However, the company has seen a 0.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that The past few months’ worth of weakness doesn’t represent the metal industry’s long-term potential. Adoption of environmentally-friendly energy is driving demand for copper, but even iron will be needed to support new clean-energy infrastructure.

FCX’s Market Performance

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has seen a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.22% decline in the past month and a -6.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for FCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.67% for FCX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $41 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCX Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.99. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 12. After this action, Lewis Sara Grootwassink now owns 17,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, valued at $139,597 using the latest closing price.

Mikes Ellie L., the Chief Accounting Officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sale 11,678 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mikes Ellie L. is holding 32,333 shares at $504,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Equity return is now at value 13.45, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.