Flex Ltd (FLEX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Flex Ltd (FLEX) has seen a 4.25% increase in the past week, with a -1.24% drop in the past month, and a -2.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for FLEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.44.

The public float for FLEX is 442.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.01% of that float. The average trading volume for FLEX on October 02, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX)’s stock price has soared by 1.47 in relation to previous closing price of 26.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-28 that The AI revolution is upon us, and few sectors are better positioned to profit from it than the electronics manufacturing industry. These companies are already leaning hard into AI to improve their operations, increase productivity, and deliver returns for investors, and their clients are doing the same.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLEX Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.15. In addition, Flex Ltd saw 25.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Lundstrom Paul, who sale 53,517 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lundstrom Paul now owns 431,350 shares of Flex Ltd, valued at $1,376,404 using the latest closing price.

Advaithi Revathi, the Chief Executive Officer of Flex Ltd, sale 240,000 shares at $27.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Advaithi Revathi is holding 1,585,268 shares at $6,549,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Equity return is now at value 16.64, with 3.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flex Ltd (FLEX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.