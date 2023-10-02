First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) by analysts is $13.94, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 549.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FHN was 6.92M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FHN) stock’s latest price update

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has soared by 0.27 in relation to previous closing price of 10.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that Bank stocks have had a difficult year, and things aren’t looking much brighter in the next few months either. From the regional banking crisis earlier this year to stress in the commercial real estate market, to the threat of a deeper than expected recession, banks have been stuck between a rock and a hard place.

FHN’s Market Performance

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen a -0.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.56% decline in the past month and a -2.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for FHN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.80% for FHN’s stock, with a -33.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FHN Trading at -11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.50. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -55.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Jun 07. After this action, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H now owns 256,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $116,196 using the latest closing price.

PALMER VICKI R, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that PALMER VICKI R is holding 95,650 shares at $22,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.