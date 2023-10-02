Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by analysts is $31.64, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for FITB is 677.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of FITB was 5.11M shares.

FITB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has surged by 1.20 when compared to previous closing price of 25.03, but the company has seen a -1.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that A reasonable payout ratio often gives companies room to increase their dividends. When a company has increased its dividend on a once-a-year pace in the past, it could very well do so again.

FITB’s Market Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has experienced a -1.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.02% drop in the past month, and a -3.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for FITB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.41% for FITB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.43% for the last 200 days.

FITB Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.44. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw -22.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Bayh Evan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $24.82 back on May 03. After this action, Bayh Evan now owns 73,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $124,100 using the latest closing price.

Heminger Gary R., the Director of Fifth Third Bancorp, purchase 33,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Heminger Gary R. is holding 127,043 shares at $885,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.76. Equity return is now at value 13.86, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.49. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.