Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) Stock

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has seen a -12.35% decrease in the past week, with a -9.83% drop in the past month, and a -10.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for HMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.17% for HMY stock, with a simple moving average of -7.13% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) is above average at 8.64x. The 36-month beta value for HMY is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HMY is $3.81, which is $0.05 above than the current price. The public float for HMY is 617.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on October 02, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) has plunged by -3.09 when compared to previous closing price of 3.88, but the company has seen a -12.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Harmony Gold Mining Company announced its FY23 results on August 23, 2023. The company’s solid balance sheet, low net debt, and potential for future growth make it an attractive long-term investment. I recommend buying HMY between $4.25 and $4.10 with possible lower support at $3.90.

HMY Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY fell by -12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.