Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Carnival plc ADR’s (CUK) Stock

In the past week, CUK stock has gone down by -3.47%, with a monthly decline of -14.22% and a quarterly plunge of -27.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Carnival plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.88% for CUK’s stock, with a 8.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUK is 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for CUK is $19.11, which is $6.86 above the current price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on October 02, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.11 in comparison to its previous close of 12.91, however, the company has experienced a -3.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 29, 2023, at 10 a.m.

CUK Trading at -16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 70.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.