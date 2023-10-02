Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has decreased by -6.01 when compared to last closing price of 17.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that “Value ranking, looks at the price of a stock relative to. intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria. Benjamin Graham followed. “—YCharts Value Screener. 66 August Value large caps and Graham formula-derived results reflect established value-stock detection-criteria. Of those, 56 met the dogcatcher-outrageous-ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single-share-stock-prices. Representing nine-of-eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 56 ideal value-picks pay regular-dividends. Broker-target-top-ten net-gains ranged 33.15%-84.12%, topped by PDM & SQM, as-of 9/22/23.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EURN is 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EURN is $21.67, which is $5.28 above the current price. The public float for EURN is 126.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on October 02, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stock saw a decrease of -4.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.01% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Euronav NV (EURN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for EURN’s stock, with a 3.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN fell by -4.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Euronav NV saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Equity return is now at value 28.98, with 14.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Euronav NV (EURN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.