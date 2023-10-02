Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 44.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETAO on October 02, 2023 was 293.15K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has dropped by -9.56 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETAO’s Market Performance

Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has experienced a -21.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.97% drop in the past month, and a -49.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.50% for ETAO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.61% for the last 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -19.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -21.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3339. In addition, Etao International Co Ltd. saw -96.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1269.63 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etao International Co Ltd. stands at -1544.40. Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.