EQRx Inc (EQRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQRX is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EQRx Inc (EQRX) is $2.10, The public float for EQRX is 300.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. On October 02, 2023, EQRX’s average trading volume was 4.53M shares.

EQRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ: EQRX) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 2.24, but the company has seen a -0.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that EQRx (EQRX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRx Inc (EQRX) has seen a -0.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.48% decline in the past month and a 19.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for EQRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.88% for EQRX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.43% for the last 200 days.

EQRX Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, EQRx Inc saw -9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EQRx Inc (EQRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.