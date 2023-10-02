Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s (EDR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, EDR stock has gone down by -2.59%, with a monthly decline of -17.60% and a quarterly plunge of -16.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.70% for EDR’s stock, with a -12.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for EDR is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for EDR is $32.64, which is $12.74 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 196.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.47% of that float. The average trading volume for EDR on October 02, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) has surged by 0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 19.86, but the company has seen a -2.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-09-28 that The potential investment comes amid questions about whether politicians and regulators will let the PGA Tour’s merger with LIV Golf go through.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at -13.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Lublin Jason, who sale 10,416 shares at the price of $22.31 back on Sep 19. After this action, Lublin Jason now owns 55,705 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $232,352 using the latest closing price.

Emanuel Ariel, the Chief Executive Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 236,487 shares at $24.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Emanuel Ariel is holding 279,597 shares at $5,696,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 8.85, with 1.56 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.