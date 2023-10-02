Dow Inc (DOW) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Dow Inc (DOW) has seen a 2.61% increase in the past week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month, and a -3.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for DOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for DOW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.70% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) is above average at 21.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for DOW is 701.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOW on October 02, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

DOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has increased by 1.24 when compared to last closing price of 50.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOW Trading at -4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.76. In addition, Dow Inc saw 2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc, purchase 450 shares at $48.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,625 shares at $21,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 8.88, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dow Inc (DOW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.