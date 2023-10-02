Dollar General Corp.’s (DG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DG stock has gone down by -4.76%, with a monthly decline of -25.83% and a quarterly plunge of -39.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Dollar General Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.84% for DG’s stock, with a -47.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.37.

The average price suggested by analysts for DG is $145.78, which is $44.51 above the current market price. The public float for DG is 218.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for DG on October 02, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

The stock price of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has plunged by -2.91 when compared to previous closing price of 105.80, but the company has seen a -4.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that Right now, retail is undergoing a major shakeup. Consumer shopping habits have changed, perhaps permanently.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $102 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DG Trading at -28.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -21.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.14. In addition, Dollar General Corp. saw -58.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from CALBERT MICHAEL M, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $155.44 back on Jun 08. After this action, CALBERT MICHAEL M now owns 6,000 shares of Dollar General Corp., valued at $932,638 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corp., purchase 2,500 shares at $155.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 116,682 shares at $388,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar General Corp. (DG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.