Dish Network Corp (DISH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Dish Network Corp (DISH) has gone down by -6.54% for the week, with a -2.50% drop in the past month and a -11.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.61% for DISH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.41% for DISH’s stock, with a -36.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dish Network Corp (DISH) by analysts is $11.84, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for DISH is 246.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.31% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of DISH was 9.37M shares.

DISH) stock’s latest price update

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 5.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that We believe that stocks like CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), Bread Financial (BFH), Dish Network (DISH) and Cardinal Health (CAH) should be on an investor’s watchlist.

Analysts’ Opinion of DISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DISH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DISH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DISH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DISH Trading at -13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DISH fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Dish Network Corp saw -58.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DISH starting from ORBAN PAUL W, who sale 47 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Aug 11. After this action, ORBAN PAUL W now owns 0 shares of Dish Network Corp, valued at $385 using the latest closing price.

CULLEN THOMAS A, the EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT of Dish Network Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $6.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that CULLEN THOMAS A is holding 226,050 shares at $159,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.26 for the present operating margin

+27.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dish Network Corp stands at +13.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.00. Equity return is now at value 10.13, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on Dish Network Corp (DISH), the company’s capital structure generated 135.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.46. Total debt to assets is 45.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dish Network Corp (DISH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.