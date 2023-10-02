Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has increased by 5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 86.63. However, the company has seen a 4.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-02 that Shares of Discover Financial Services climbed 7% on Monday after the bank agreed to improve its consumer compliance and related corporate governance as part of a consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC).

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DFS is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DFS is $112.30, which is $21.66 above the current price. The public float for DFS is 248.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on October 02, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stock saw an increase of 4.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.86% and a quarterly increase of -22.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Discover Financial Services (DFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.38% for DFS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $104 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.76. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +28.72. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.16. Equity return is now at value 28.17, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 15.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.