Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is 4.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DB is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is $14.63, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for DB is 1.92B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On October 02, 2023, DB’s average trading volume was 2.25M shares.

DB) stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has dropped by -3.15 in relation to previous closing price of 10.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-02 that German regulator BaFin is appointing a special monitor to Deutsche Bank to oversee the German lender’s handling of consumer service problems at its Postbank unit, BaFin said on Monday.

DB’s Market Performance

DB’s stock has fallen by -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.26% and a quarterly drop of -0.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Deutsche Bank AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for DB’s stock, with a -4.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DB Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Equity return is now at value 8.12, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.