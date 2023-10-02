Cybin Inc (CYBN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CYBN is $4.85, which is $4.32 above the current price. The public float for CYBN is 202.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on October 02, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.80 in relation to its previous close of 0.49. However, the company has experienced a -3.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-25 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, is pleased to announce that Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin, and George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer of Small Pharma Inc., will participate in a panel discussion titled “Emerging Therapeutic Candidates for Mental Health” at.

CYBN’s Market Performance

Cybin Inc (CYBN) has seen a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 72.03% gain in the past month and a 40.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.90% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.17% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of 43.24% for the last 200 days.

CYBN Trading at 44.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.11%, as shares surge +71.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4193. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 78.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -79.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.