CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has gone down by -1.87% for the week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month and a 1.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for CVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for CVS’s stock, with a -9.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is 30.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVS is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for CVS Health Corp (CVS) is $90.88, which is $21.33 above the current market price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On October 02, 2023, CVS’s average trading volume was 9.14M shares.

CVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 70.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Michael Burry is best known for his short positions but is long on nearly 30 stocks. One of his contrarian picks appears to be most likely to succeed because of its attractive valuation and long-term tailwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $83 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.46. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from Clark James David, who sale 25,759 shares at the price of $74.92 back on Aug 03. After this action, Clark James David now owns 4,698 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $1,930,004 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Karen S, the President and CEO of CVS Health Corp, purchase 14,000 shares at $69.75 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Lynch Karen S is holding 431,392 shares at $976,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corp stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 3.95, with 1.22 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corp (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.