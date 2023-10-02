Coupang Inc (CPNG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.35 in relation to its previous close of 16.94. However, the company has experienced a -0.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that In line with my previous predictions calling for an e-commerce rebound in the second half of this year, it appears that the e-commerce sector is recovering. In a note to investors in July, investment advisor Bernstein wrote, “with (foreign exchange) headwinds abating and a more durable online consumer, count us in that camp of anticipating further eCommerce recovery.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPNG is 1.40.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for CPNG is 1.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPNG on October 02, 2023 was 6.55M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

The stock of Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen a -0.82% decrease in the past week, with a -8.65% drop in the past month, and a -2.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.00% for CPNG stock, with a simple moving average of 2.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPNG Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Coupang Inc saw 15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 939 shares at the price of $18.99 back on Sep 05. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 259,203 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $17,832 using the latest closing price.

Kim Tae Jung, the of Coupang Inc, sale 4,671 shares at $17.56 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kim Tae Jung is holding 260,142 shares at $82,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Equity return is now at value 17.71, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.