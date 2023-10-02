Coty Inc (COTY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) is above average at 19.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coty Inc (COTY) is $13.42, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for COTY is 354.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COTY on October 02, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

COTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has dropped by -1.53 compared to previous close of 11.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that COTY gains from its strength across businesses, strategic priorities and debt-reducing policies.

COTY’s Market Performance

Coty Inc (COTY) has experienced a -7.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.02% drop in the past month, and a -10.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for COTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.83% for COTY’s stock, with a -1.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at -5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.50. In addition, Coty Inc saw 28.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc, valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at +9.15. Equity return is now at value 14.59, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coty Inc (COTY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.