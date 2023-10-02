Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) has jumped by 11.55 compared to previous close of 12.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that The recovery in auto production and the increasing prominence of EVs will present a substantial revenue opportunity for Cooper-Standard in the forthcoming years. Strategic cost-cutting measures, coupled with commercial agreements to recoup costs incurred during the recent years of economic downturn, have already and will continue to substantially enhance the company’s bottom line. The confluence of recovering auto production, the rise of EVs, and new product launches, coupled with the comprehensive cost-cutting and recovery measures, renders CPS shares an enticing opportunity.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CPS is 2.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) is $22.00, which is $36.91 above the current market price. The public float for CPS is 16.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On October 02, 2023, CPS’s average trading volume was 205.65K shares.

CPS’s Market Performance

The stock of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) has seen a -7.64% decrease in the past week, with a -12.12% drop in the past month, and a -5.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for CPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for CPS’s stock, with a -2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPS Trading at -17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPS fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.43. In addition, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc saw 48.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.12 for the present operating margin

+4.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc stands at -8.53. The total capital return value is set at -5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.79. Equity return is now at value -322.36, with -13.91 for asset returns.

Based on Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,053.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.33. Total debt to assets is 57.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 983.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.