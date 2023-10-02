Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CNTX is at 2.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNTX is $4.00, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for CNTX is 14.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for CNTX on October 02, 2023 was 44.45K shares.

CNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) has jumped by 18.90 compared to previous close of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-10 that Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Inc. has announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, highlighting that it has sufficient cash and cash equivalents to continue funding operations into late 2024.

CNTX’s Market Performance

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) has seen a 46.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 39.87% gain in the past month and a -5.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.32% for CNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.92% for CNTX’s stock, with a 68.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNTX Trading at 41.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.08%, as shares surge +46.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTX rose by +46.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0448. In addition, Context Therapeutics Inc saw 131.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTX starting from Lehr Martin A., who purchase 5,823 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lehr Martin A. now owns 159,701 shares of Context Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,900 using the latest closing price.

Lehr Martin A., the Chief Executive Officer of Context Therapeutics Inc, purchase 5,606 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Lehr Martin A. is holding 153,878 shares at $4,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTX

The total capital return value is set at -35.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.74. Equity return is now at value -57.06, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.