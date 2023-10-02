Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has decreased by -0.07 when compared to last closing price of 27.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-10-01 that Earnings reports this week from McCormick, Conagra, Constellation, Lamb Weston, and Levi Strauss. Plus, economic data on jobs, manufacturing, and services.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is $35.20, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 475.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAG on October 02, 2023 was 3.96M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has seen a -4.99% decrease in the past week, with a -8.93% drop in the past month, and a -18.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for CAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for CAG’s stock, with a -21.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.63. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw -29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from McGough Thomas M, who sale 75,522 shares at the price of $33.07 back on Aug 02. After this action, McGough Thomas M now owns 157,125 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $2,497,513 using the latest closing price.

Brock Charisse, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 7,036 shares at $37.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Brock Charisse is holding 94,802 shares at $260,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.