Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CSCO stock has gone up by 0.35%, with a monthly decline of -5.37% and a quarterly surge of 3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Cisco Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for CSCO’s stock, with a 6.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is $58.78, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.05B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on October 02, 2023 was 18.25M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 53.88. However, the company has seen a 0.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Cisco (CSCO) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.45. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,022 shares at the price of $56.22 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 169,396 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $169,900 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 2,421 shares at $56.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 229,351 shares at $136,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Equity return is now at value 29.99, with 12.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.