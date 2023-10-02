Chewy Inc (CHWY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 18.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Although consumers are now more guarded in how they spend their money than they’ve been in the past, pet spending remains relatively well protected. The e-commerce sliver of the pet supply business is where the bulk of the business’s growth awaits.

Is It Worth Investing in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Right Now?

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 158.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CHWY is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CHWY is $34.22, which is $15.96 above the current market price. The public float for CHWY is 116.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.05% of that float. The average trading volume for CHWY on October 02, 2023 was 5.73M shares.

CHWY’s Market Performance

CHWY stock saw a decrease of 0.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -53.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Chewy Inc (CHWY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.32% for CHWY’s stock, with a -48.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CHWY Trading at -31.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHWY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -23.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHWY rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.54. In addition, Chewy Inc saw -50.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHWY starting from Bowman Stacy, who sale 900 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Bowman Stacy now owns 226,539 shares of Chewy Inc, valued at $22,497 using the latest closing price.

Singh Sumit, the Chief Executive Officer of Chewy Inc, sale 785 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Singh Sumit is holding 98,916 shares at $19,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHWY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chewy Inc stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.87. Equity return is now at value 20.56, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Chewy Inc (CHWY), the company’s capital structure generated 233.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.01. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 220.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 80.04 and the total asset turnover is 4.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc (CHWY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.