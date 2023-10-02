Cheche Group Inc (CCG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.80 compared to its previous closing price of 12.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -45.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that The operator of an online car insurance marketplace completed its SPAC listing last week after getting approval from China’s securities regulator. Cheche completed a SPAC listing in New York last week, becoming the first Chinese company to list in the U.S. after getting necessary approval from the Chinese securities regulator. The online car insurance trading platform’s shares have been volatile in their first four trading days, and could require more time to stabilize.
Is It Worth Investing in Cheche Group Inc (NASDAQ: CCG) Right Now?
The public float for CCG is 4.62M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for CCG on October 02, 2023 was 316.92K shares.
CCG’s Market Performance
CCG stock saw a decrease of -45.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 109.34% for Cheche Group Inc (CCG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.42% for CCG’s stock, with a -3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
CCG Trading at -19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought CCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.66% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 109.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.59%.
During the last 5 trading sessions, CCG fell by -45.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cheche Group Inc saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for CCG
Equity return is now at value -0.46, with -0.44 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Cheche Group Inc (CCG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.