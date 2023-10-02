Carvana Co. (CVNA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is $43.59, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for CVNA is 84.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 39.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVNA on October 02, 2023 was 18.43M shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.79relation to previous closing price of 41.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Carvana (CVNA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

CVNA’s Market Performance

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has experienced a -0.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.55% drop in the past month, and a 61.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for CVNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.15% for CVNA stock, with a simple moving average of 103.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVNA Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +748.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.83. In addition, Carvana Co. saw 785.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from BREAUX PAUL W., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, BREAUX PAUL W. now owns 165,174 shares of Carvana Co., valued at $980,000 using the latest closing price.

Taira Thomas, the President, Special Projects of Carvana Co., purchase 35,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Taira Thomas is holding 77,518 shares at $240,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.95 for the present operating margin

+7.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carvana Co. stands at -11.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.41. Equity return is now at value -264.04, with -14.24 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.