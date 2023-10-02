Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) is 244.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is 0.95.

The public float for CCJ is 431.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On October 02, 2023, CCJ’s average trading volume was 4.24M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has decreased by -3.67 when compared to last closing price of 41.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Cameco (CCJ) shares rise due to the surge in the price of uranium and favorable market fundamentals.

CCJ’s Market Performance

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.31% rise in the past month, and a 26.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 34.80% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 9.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.06. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 74.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.72, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.