Bit Digital Inc’s (BTBT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BTBT stock has gone up by 11.89%, with a monthly decline of -1.91% and a quarterly plunge of -49.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.26% for Bit Digital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for BTBT’s stock, with a 3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) by analysts is $4.13, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.86% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BTBT was 3.92M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has jumped by 7.71 compared to previous close of 2.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, has gained about 117% so far this year, becoming the top-performing ETF of the first nine months of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at -19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 284.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.