Bioventus Inc’s (BVS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BVS stock has gone up by 12.63%, with a monthly decline of -6.25% and a quarterly surge of 14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for Bioventus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for BVS’s stock, with a 34.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bioventus Inc (BVS) by analysts is $4.50, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for BVS is 32.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of BVS was 315.07K shares.

BVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ: BVS) has jumped by 10.00 compared to previous close of 3.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that We have narrowed our search to three value stocks from the Medical sector. These are PHG, RDNT and BVS.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BVS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BVS Trading at -7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS rose by +12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Bioventus Inc saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Bihl Anthony P III, who purchase 26,595 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Aug 18. After this action, Bihl Anthony P III now owns 26,595 shares of Bioventus Inc, valued at $110,071 using the latest closing price.

Bihl Anthony P III, the Interim CEO of Bioventus Inc, purchase 13,290 shares at $4.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Bihl Anthony P III is holding 138,290 shares at $55,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.37 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc stands at -30.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.75. Equity return is now at value -70.82, with -21.85 for asset returns.

Based on Bioventus Inc (BVS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.97. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bioventus Inc (BVS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.