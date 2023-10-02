Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The average price predicted for Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) by analysts is $5.22, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 15.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of SAN was 3.00M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.46relation to previous closing price of 3.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that High-interest rates are here to stay for the foreseeable future. Financial services stocks promise to be some of the most affected by the Fed’s pronouncement.

SAN’s Market Performance

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has seen a 2.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.26% decline in the past month and a -1.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for SAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for SAN’s stock, with a 3.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAN Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 25.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Equity return is now at value 10.76, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.