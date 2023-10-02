Athersys Inc (ATHX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.65.

The public float for ATHX is 21.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATHX on October 02, 2023 was 394.93K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ATHX) stock’s latest price update

Athersys Inc (NASDAQ: ATHX)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.70 in comparison to its previous close of 0.36, however, the company has experienced a 48.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-08-28 that The traditional approach to investing is finding well-established companies, investing in them and waiting years for a return of 50%. But in today’s fast-paced stock market, retail traders are finding better ways to use the stock market to capture gains.

ATHX’s Market Performance

ATHX’s stock has risen by 48.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.82% and a quarterly drop of -50.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.93% for Athersys Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.19% for ATHX’s stock, with a -54.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATHX Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHX rose by +48.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3790. In addition, Athersys Inc saw -48.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHX starting from Camardo Daniel A., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Nov 22. After this action, Camardo Daniel A. now owns 368,804 shares of Athersys Inc, valued at $54,960 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1436.79 for the present operating margin

+82.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Athersys Inc stands at -1362.14. The total capital return value is set at -1,395.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,574.77. Equity return is now at value -1276.02, with -207.55 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 64.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Athersys Inc (ATHX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.