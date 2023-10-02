Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AZN is $84.33, which is $17.45 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for AZN on October 02, 2023 was 5.23M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has dropped by -1.71 compared to previous close of 67.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-29 that Several major drugmakers, including Merck & Co. Inc. MRK and AstraZeneca PLC AZN, say they’re moving forward with the Medicare drug-price negotiation process ahead of this Sunday’s deadline to sign agreements to participate–but industry players are also waiting for a key legal ruling that could put the program on pause ahead of that date.

AZN’s Market Performance

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has seen a -3.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.86% decline in the past month and a 2.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for AZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for AZN’s stock, with a -4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.51. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Equity return is now at value 16.81, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.