Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) by analysts is $60000002048.00, The public float for ASTI is 0.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.20% of that float. On October 02, 2023, the average trading volume of ASTI was 156.59K shares.

ASTI) stock’s latest price update

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.11 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -73.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: ASTI ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday due to the company enacting a reverse stock split. This reverse stock split has Ascent Solar Technologies consolidating down 200 shares of ASTI stock into a single share.

ASTI’s Market Performance

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has experienced a -73.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -84.57% drop in the past month, and a -92.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.86% for ASTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -78.49% for ASTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -98.21% for the last 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -84.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares sank -84.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -73.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.8405. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc saw -99.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1394.81 for the present operating margin

-70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc stands at -1615.55. The total capital return value is set at -134.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -168.43. Equity return is now at value -2255.19, with -226.72 for asset returns.

Based on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI), the company’s capital structure generated 219.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.73. Total debt to assets is 51.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.