The stock of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 138.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-01 that Netflix has transitioned from a cash-burning to a cash-earning model, supported by ad-supported plans and a crackdown on password-sharing practices. Marqeta holds nearly half its market cap in cash, showcasing a strong financial footing ready to withstand higher interest rates.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is $159.42, which is $20.97 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 833.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on October 02, 2023 was 5.64M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen a 1.67% increase in the past week, with a -8.28% drop in the past month, and a -4.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for AMAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for AMAT’s stock, with a 9.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $185 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMAT Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.17. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Hill Brice, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $150.04 back on Aug 30. After this action, Hill Brice now owns 106,023 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $150,040 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $142.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 69,504 shares at $1,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 47.44, with 22.78 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.