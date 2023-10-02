Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Visa Inc (V)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is above average at 29.71x. The 36-month beta value for V is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for V is $280.46, which is $50.45 above than the current price. The public float for V is 1.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of V on October 02, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

V) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has dropped by -0.71 compared to previous close of 231.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-30 that With a good deal of uncertainty over interest rate hikes and the potential for recession, markets have been far more volatile. However, if some of the uncertainty fades, we could also see a year-end rally, which I strongly believe could happen.

V’s Market Performance

V’s stock has fallen by -2.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.59% and a quarterly drop of -3.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Visa Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.77% for V’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of V

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for V stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for V by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for V in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $280 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

V Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought V to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, V fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.75. In addition, Visa Inc saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at V starting from Taneja Rajat, who sale 15,800 shares at the price of $250.01 back on Sep 13. After this action, Taneja Rajat now owns 232,112 shares of Visa Inc, valued at $3,950,084 using the latest closing price.

MCINERNEY RYAN, the Chief Executive Officer of Visa Inc, sale 8,150 shares at $247.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MCINERNEY RYAN is holding 0 shares at $2,016,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for V

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.38 for the present operating margin

+77.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visa Inc stands at +49.91. The total capital return value is set at 33.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 43.62, with 18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Visa Inc (V), the company’s capital structure generated 64.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.23. Total debt to assets is 26.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Visa Inc (V) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.