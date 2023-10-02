Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Meta Materials Inc (MMAT)

The 36-month beta value for MMAT is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MMAT is 399.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.56% of that float. The average trading volume of MMAT on October 02, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

MMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) has jumped by 1.70 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that It’s a good day for Meta Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT ), as the company announced over the weekend that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York had granted its motion to dismiss the class action lawsuit filed against it in January of 2022. The court concluded that the lawsuit failed to evidence any false statements, material omissions, or a strong inference of fraudulent intent from the company or any other named defendants.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT’s stock has risen by 2.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.39% and a quarterly rise of 7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Meta Materials Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for MMAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -53.60% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2135. In addition, Meta Materials Inc saw -81.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Palikaras Georgios, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.23 back on Aug 16. After this action, Palikaras Georgios now owns 1,385,490 shares of Meta Materials Inc, valued at $22,660 using the latest closing price.

RICE KENNETH L JR sale 18,454 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that RICE KENNETH L JR is holding 21,103 shares at $11,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.